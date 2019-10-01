Join us in Berlin and Istanbul for inspiring talks, workshops and discussions on digital analytics! We are attending the DCX Expo in Berlin and MeasureCamp in Istanbul, and are hosting our own Yandex.Metrica events in Istanbul — two in a row.
At Yandex.Metrica, security has always been our top priority. Being one of the world's most popular digital analytics systems, Yandex.Metrica processes large amounts of data, and making sure that all that data is safeguarded against all possible threats has been at the heart of every feature designed and launched. Now, we are proud to announce that our data security management system has been certified to the international ISO 27001:2013 standard.
Online publishers need a clear understanding of how their content works: how quickly posts gain traffic, where their audience comes from, which articles are more popular than others, and how exactly people read their publications. With just standard web analytics tools, finding the answers to these questions may not be so easy. This is why we added content reports, designed specially for online media, to Yandex.Metrica.
Ten years ago, CPC was a trendy metric for measuring ad performance, while tracking conversions or (heaven forbid) ROI were the exclusive province of the most advanced marketers and analysts. In the spring of 2009, Yandex.Metrica left private beta, making conversion analytics much more democratic and available to everyone. There was even a moment when the service was almost renamed to Conversion Meter due to the team's enthusiasm for measuring the real business performance of a website.
We've added two new traffic sources to Yandex.Metrica: content recommendation platforms and messengers. They are shown in the "Sources, summary" report in the general list of channels driving traffic to a website. Clicks from recommendation platforms are detected automatically, while messengers will need UTM markup.
The second Italian MeasureCamp will take place on 18 May in Rome. This time, the unconference is going to be a bit different, with a whole day before the event reserved exclusively for workshops. Our team will hold a three-hour workshop on digital analytics frameworks.
On 21 March, we will hold a one-day intensive workshop in Berlin. If you've already booked your seat, meet the seasoned speakers who will guide you through the training. If you haven't yet registered for the workshop, no worries — there are still seats available. Simply fill out a short form to apply.
It's time for our traditional round-up of the most useful features that were rolled out last year. Check if you know all of them!
In the tag settings, you may have noticed a new code snippet to install on your site. It is optimized for the latest web technologies and provides support for the new features we plan to add to Yandex.Metrica.
We’ve added new functionality to Session Replay 2.0 that gives you more insight into how users interact with websites. The recordings are now more detailed, and the playback function has new features that help you find events of interest more quickly.
Istanbul MeasureCamp is going to be the first ever MeasureCamp unconference in Turkey, while eMetrics Summit Berlin is one of the biggest digital analytics events in Europe. Join us there for interesting discussions about analytics!
This fall, Yandex.Metrica's team will be available for a chat at two locations in Europe. Check out the list of the upcoming events in London and Milan.
On October 4, join the Yandex.Metrica team in Istanbul for a series of in-depth talks about user-centric analytics and testing, followed by a workshop where you'll learn about the most useful Yandex.Metrica features.
We would like to welcome two new agencies — OMD Resolution and Webcom Group — to our list of Yandex.Metrica certified partners! Both agencies have considerable experience in online advertising and analytics.
We are excited to announce a new Yandex.Metrica connector created by Supermetrics. It lets you seamlessly transmit your Yandex.Metrica data to Google Studio, Google Sheets, or MS Excel. If you are looking for additional insights, this is an easy solution — the connector goes live with just a few clicks. It also doesn't require you to deal directly with the Yandex.Metrica Logs API, which is intended for users with programming skills.
The basis of any business is its customers. In order to further analyze the behavior of users and their needs with Yandex.Metrica, the new “Users” report has been launched, which contains the anonymous profiles of all site users with a detailed history of their sessions. The new report will help you to better understand how users proceed towards a purchase from session to session, and find new ways to increase customer profitability.
If you place ads on Yandex.Direct, you have probably analyzed return on your campaigns both in Yandex.Direct and Yandex.Metrica statistics. Attribution models appeared recently in the Yandex.Direct Report Wizard. In this post, we'll explain how they differ from the attribution models in Yandex.Metrica and how these differences affect data in the reports.
We have released a new option aimed at making usability analytics in Yandex.Metrica even more secure in terms of user privacy. This option lets site owners customize the way our Session Replay tool records any element of a site such as a picture, a chat box, an options menu, or any other block of content.
At Savage Marketing 2018 in Amsterdam, which takes place June 13-14, we will demonstrate how to do user-centric analysis in Yandex.Metrica using classic reports, individual user profiles and session recordings.