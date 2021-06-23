Yandex advertising technology news
Yandex.Metrica now features a new goal type of goal: "Button click." You can use it to quickly make a goal out of any clickable element on your site, without needing the help of developers.
The attribution models currently available in Report Wizard in Yandex.Direct are first click, last click, and last non-direct click. Since they differ from the attribution models in Yandex.Metrica, this article will look at how statistics are calculated using attribution models, how the logic in Yandex.Direct differs and how the differences affect report data.
Tracking important user actions on your site usually involves the help of developers. Even to set up a goal for users clicking a certain button, you need to edit the corresponding page's code. Not every site owner or marketing expert has the programming skills needed to make such changes, or the funds to hire someone to make them. Even if a company has an in-house developer, they are not always available to help set up goals at a moment's notice.
Yandex.Metrica now features a new report that makes it possible to compare the performance of different advertising channels. In this article, we'll tell you how to assess ROI with this new report that offers detailed information right down to the keyword level.
Bringing users back to your site with ads in Yandex.Direct is now even easier. Using Yandex.Metrica, you can reach out to specific audiences with a relevant offer. Yandex.Metrica gathers the right users for you, and you can then address each segment with the right ads in Yandex.Direct. Keep reading to find out how to encourage people who have already been on your site to buy and find new customers.
Now, the opportunity to run experiments in Yandex.Direct and compare a variety of campaign settings is available to all advertisers. And Yandex.Metrica now features a special report that will help you evaluate the results of your experiments, even if you have little experience in web analytics. Keep reading to find out more about how to use them.
We would like to invite you to join us at the Yandex.Metrica Workshop Day in Berlin, taking place on March 21 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Berlin (3 Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse).
When creating Turbo pages in Yandex.Direct, you can can choose between two types of Yandex.Metrica tags: a preset tag with automatically generated goals, or a custom tag for which you should set your own goals. You can change the tag type at any time.
When users are preparing to make a purchase, they often visit sites more than once, often arriving from different sources.
It is important for advertisers to know certain things — some wish to know which ad first motivated a user to consider making a purchase, and others are curious about which one was the final, convincing factor in the user's decision to place an order.
We recently added new attribution models to Yandex.Direct that can provide advertisers with the clarity they are seeking. In this post, you can find out about these and other minor changes to calculation methods.