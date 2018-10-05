October 2018
Upcoming events featuring Yandex.Metrica in London and Milan
5 October 2018, 06:12
This fall, Yandex.Metrica's team will be available for a chat at two locations in Europe. Check out the list of the upcoming events in London and Milan.
Let’s meet at Istanbul MeasureCamp and eMetrics Summit Berlin!
30 October 2018, 11:20
Istanbul MeasureCamp is going to be the first ever MeasureCamp unconference in Turkey, while eMetrics Summit Berlin is one of the biggest digital analytics events in Europe. Join us there for interesting discussions about analytics!