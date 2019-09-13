At Yandex.Metrica, security has always been our top priority. Being one of the world's most popular digital analytics systems , Yandex.Metrica processes large amounts of data, and making sure that all that data is safeguarded against all possible threats has been at the heart of every feature designed and launched. Now, we are proud to announce that our data security management system has been certified to the international ISO 27001:2013 standard.