April 2019
Save the date: 17 May, Yandex.Metrica workshop at MeasureCamp Rome
19 April 2019, 17:28
The second Italian MeasureCamp will take place on 18 May in Rome. This time, the unconference is going to be a bit different, with a whole day before the event reserved exclusively for workshops. Our team will hold a three-hour workshop on digital analytics frameworks.
Content recommendation platforms and messengers now in traffic sources list
28 April 2019, 12:22
We've added two new traffic sources to Yandex.Metrica: content recommendation platforms and messengers. They are shown in the "Sources, summary" report in the general list of channels driving traffic to a website. Clicks from recommendation platforms are detected automatically, while messengers will need UTM markup.