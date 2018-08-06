The basis of any business is its customers. In order to further analyze the behavior of users and their needs with Yandex.Metrica, the new “Users” report has been launched, which contains the anonymous profiles of all site users with a detailed history of their sessions. The new report will help you to better understand how users proceed towards a purchase from session to session, and find new ways to increase customer profitability.
We are excited to announce a new Yandex.Metrica connector created by Supermetrics. It lets you seamlessly transmit your Yandex.Metrica data to Google Studio, Google Sheets, or MS Excel. If you are looking for additional insights, this is an easy solution — the connector goes live with just a few clicks. It also doesn't require you to deal directly with the Yandex.Metrica Logs API, which is intended for users with programming skills.
We would like to welcome two new agencies — OMD Resolution and Webcom Group — to our list of Yandex.Metrica certified partners! Both agencies have considerable experience in online advertising and analytics.