Data from Yandex.Metrica can be used to not only analyze user behavior after the fact, but also predict subsequent user actions. Yandex.Metrica, along with online DIY retailer “220 Volt”, has built a model that calculates the conversion probability for each site user. Head of Yandex.Metrica Viktor Tarnavsky will talk about the steps needed to create a predictive analytics model at the eMetrics summit in London on October 11-12, and in Berlin on November 12-14.