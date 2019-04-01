CompanyJobsFor developersFor advertisersEvents
Menu
Main
News
 

Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Smart banners now available on search

Smart banners, the interactive ad format with dynamic content, can now appear in places other than the Yandex Advertising Network. We are currently testing smart banners in new blocks on Yandex Search, where they will be seen by users looking for your products.

April 1, 2019
Yandex opens up its Home (page)

A new campaign type — display campaigns on the Home page — recently appeared on Yandex.Direct. This new campaign type opens up impressions on the Yandex Home page to businesses regardless of their size. Now even a small budget can help you raise your brand awareness with impressions on one of the most popular sites in the Russian internet.

April 8, 2019
Profit for priority goals and much more

Priority goals appeared in Yandex.Direct in October of last year, and have now completed beta testing. Now you can see detailed statistics for your priority goals, and even track their profit and assess campaign performance at different levels of the sales funnel.

April 11, 2019
Checklist for Image ad formats in Yandex.Direct

If image formats in Yandex needed a slogan, it would be easy to choose "A picture is worth a thousand words." Image ads and search banners use bright, memorable pictures to tell about your offer, which can be far more effective than a long text. We looked at the experience of our advertisers who regularly use these formats and compiled a list of tips on how to set up your own image campaigns.

April 23, 2019
Maximizing conversions on search without changing your budget

In the near future, we will begin optimizing manual bid management strategies on search. This technology makes it easier to win auctions for those users who are actually likely to convert, and simultaneously prevents your budget from being spent on impressions unlikely to bring you results.

April 29, 2019

Services

Yandex.Direct
Yandex.Market
Yandex.Metrica
AppMetrica
Yandex.Webmaster
Yandex.Audience
Yandex.Directory
Yandex.Tracker

Yandex advertising products

Search advertising
Yandex Advertising Network
Mobile Advertising
Display Advertising
Video advertising
Retargeting
Yandex.Direct automatic strategies
Audio advertising
Location-based advertising
Other Yandex services

Technologies

Direct API
Metrica API
AppMetrica
Market API
Money payment processing

Training & Certification

Training & Certification
Online Course
Certification of specialists

For Partners

For Agencies
Yandex partner status
Ad Network
ADFOX

Contacts

Yandex support service
Offices
Local advertising agencies
Get professional help with setting up Yandex.Direct

Legal Documents

Privacy Policy
Interest-based advertising on Yandex.Direct

Requirements

Technical Requirements
General Terms and Conditions
Regulations for Placing Advertisements

Advertising rates

Price List