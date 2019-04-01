Yandex advertising technology news
Smart banners, the interactive ad format with dynamic content, can now appear in places other than the Yandex Advertising Network. We are currently testing smart banners in new blocks on Yandex Search, where they will be seen by users looking for your products.
A new campaign type — display campaigns on the Home page — recently appeared on Yandex.Direct. This new campaign type opens up impressions on the Yandex Home page to businesses regardless of their size. Now even a small budget can help you raise your brand awareness with impressions on one of the most popular sites in the Russian internet.
Priority goals appeared in Yandex.Direct in October of last year, and have now completed beta testing. Now you can see detailed statistics for your priority goals, and even track their profit and assess campaign performance at different levels of the sales funnel.
If image formats in Yandex needed a slogan, it would be easy to choose "A picture is worth a thousand words." Image ads and search banners use bright, memorable pictures to tell about your offer, which can be far more effective than a long text. We looked at the experience of our advertisers who regularly use these formats and compiled a list of tips on how to set up your own image campaigns.
In the near future, we will begin optimizing manual bid management strategies on search. This technology makes it easier to win auctions for those users who are actually likely to convert, and simultaneously prevents your budget from being spent on impressions unlikely to bring you results.