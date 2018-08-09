Yandex advertising technology news

It has been a long time since Yandex.Direct moved from being a search advertising tool for responding to customer demand to a versatile marketing platform providing solutions for every step of the customer journey, in multiple formats and with a variety of buying models.

Eugene Lomize, Director of Strategic Development at Yandex, spoke at the YES conference about the direction Yandex.Direct is currently moving, what has already changed, and why autopilot marketing is so important. Let's have a look.