Yandex advertising technology news

Not very long ago, the Second Ad Title appeared in Yandex.Direct. This addition immediately made it easier to predict how your ads would actually appear on search sites, and advertisers that used it noticed an increase is high-quality clicks.

In this article, we will first take a look at how Second Ad Titles work in relation to Extended Ad Titles, which many advertisers are already using in their campaigns. Then we can talk about how to get the best results from your ads.