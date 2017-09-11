Yandex advertising technology news
Not very long ago, the Second Ad Title appeared in Yandex.Direct. This addition immediately made it easier to predict how your ads would actually appear on search sites, and advertisers that used it noticed an increase is high-quality clicks.
In this article, we will first take a look at how Second Ad Titles work in relation to Extended Ad Titles, which many advertisers are already using in their campaigns. Then we can talk about how to get the best results from your ads.
If you have any experience with Yandex.Direct, then you know that ads don’t appear only in response to user search queries. Yandex.Direct also serves ads in the Yandex Advertising Network and external ad networks, based on the content of the host site as well as the specific interests of each user.
Yandex.Direct ads appearing in Yandex.Maps now automatically feature photos, reviews, ratings, and categories from the Yandex Business Directory. By comparing the ad’s vCard to the information about the organization in the Yandex Business Directory, Yandex.Direct is able to supplement ads with additional information about the organization.
We would like to give you some notice about upcoming changes in Yandex.Direct. These changes will not change how you manage your campaigns, but will speed up the process of creating and editing ads.