Customers often place orders online, but purchase the goods in person, or they find out about a service on a website and then call the business over the phone. Now these and any other conversions that happen off the internet can be sent to Yandex.Metrica. This means you can associate customer behavior online with their offline actions. Doing so will allow you to assess the impact of different traffic sources and better understand your customer’s journey. You can also use this method to appeal to customers that are active offline through targeted advertising.