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Yandex advertising technology news

Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
How to set up ads for mobile apps

We've put together some new, detailed instructions to help you set up ads for mobile apps. This Yandex.Direct ad format was developed specially for promoting mobile applications: attracting new users, boosting the number of downloads and bringing back users who've been inactive lately.

March 5, 2019
Yandex.Direct course now available in English

We are glad to announce that our DIY course on Yandex.Direct is now available in English. The course is comprised of 10 lessons designed to teach you everything you need to create, manage and optimize your campaigns in Yandex.Direct.

March 6, 2019
Reaching maximum conversion rates: Retargeting and your customer base

In an ideal world, a user's path to making a purchase looks like this: Query → Click → Cart → Purchase. In reality, however, things are much more complicated. In our new presentation, we tell you all about how retargeting can help make sense of users' behavior and motivate them to make purchases.

March 11, 2019
Check your display banners in the Yandex Advertising Network

A new “Preview” button has appeared in the Yandex.Direct interface. Clicking on this button allows you to see the impressions of your display banners on sites in the Yandex Advertising Network and external networks.

March 14, 2019
Getting retargeting right, right from the beginning

Retargeting is a combination of technologies for interacting with audiences already familiar with your brand or product. Retargeting helps bring users to place their first order or draw them back to your site for repeat purchases. Successful retargeting involves three components: accurate audience segmentation according to the stages of the sales funnel, carefully composed texts and the correct campaign settings. This article provides useful tips for each of these components.

March 15, 2019
Checklist: recommendations for Yandex Ad Network campaigns

The Yandex Advertising Network consists of more than 40,000 partner sites which, together with the audience of Yandex Search, reach 74 million users in Russia. Visitors to YAN are responsible for 46% of clicks on ads from Yandex.Direct as well as one-third of all conversions.

March 22, 2019
Testing now complete for Text & Image ads with prices

Now that testing for Text & Image ads with prices has finished, users will begin to see prices in the product gallery on a permanent basis. To manage prices in your ads more easily, mass edits are now available.

March 29, 2019

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