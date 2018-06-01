Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
New formats and lower prices in Yandex.Music

We would like to tell about changes to audio ad formats and their pricing in Yandex.Music.

June 1, 2018
Yandex.Direct: new attribution models and more

When users are preparing to make a purchase, they often visit sites more than once, often arriving from different sources.

It is important for advertisers to know certain things — some wish to know which ad first motivated a user to consider making a purchase, and others are curious about which one was the final, convincing factor in the user's decision to place an order.

We recently added new attribution models to Yandex.Direct that can provide advertisers with the clarity they are seeking. In this post, you can find out about these and other minor changes to calculation methods.

June 8, 2018

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