Ten years ago, CPC was a trendy metric for measuring ad performance, while tracking conversions or (heaven forbid) ROI were the exclusive province of the most advanced marketers and analysts. In the spring of 2009, Yandex.Metrica left private beta, making conversion analytics much more democratic and available to everyone. There was even a moment when the service was almost renamed to Conversion Meter due to the team's enthusiasm for measuring the real business performance of a website.