May 2018
Using Yandex.Metrica for SEO: deep dive at ISS Barcelona
3 May 2018, 19:34
On May 8, meet with Yandex.Metrica at the International Search Summit in Barcelona. Our head of promotion Alexandra Kulachikova will talk in-depth about using Yandex.Metrica for search engine optimization and solving other tasks concerned with website business performance.
Yandex.Metrica and the GDPR: Additional data processing conditions
21 May 2018, 10:22
We have introduced a new section in the tag settings called "Additional data processing conditions". This section is intended for those Yandex.Metrica users who need to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In this post, we will discuss what the GDPR is and who should take note of the new section in the tag settings.