January 2018
The most useful Yandex.Metrica updates in 2017
15 January 2018, 13:26
Many new features rolled out for Yandex.Metrica last year. We have compiled a list of the most useful ones, which will be especially helpful for those who like to stay up to date with the latest Yandex.Metrica features, but do not regularly check our blog.
New Yandex.Metrica certified partner: PlanB.media agency
24 January 2018, 16:42
Meet Yandex.Metrica’s new certified partner – PlanB.media, an agency that focuses on ROI, ad tech and digital analytics. They operate globally with offices in Amsterdam and Istanbul.