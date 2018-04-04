We have updated the interface for creating and editing tags. Now, creating a new tag is split into two steps: choosing your tag settings, and then installing its code snippet on a site.
Session Replay helps you find flaws in site design by showing you how people interacted with a site in the tiniest detail, including filling out form fields. However, this option should still protect the privacy of site users. That is why we are introducing sensitive data masking, where all the contents of form fields that may contain sensitive data are now automatically changed to asterisks.
In April 2018, Yandex.Metrica hosted the first MeasureCamp in Russia. MeasureCamp is an analytics event that regularly takes place in different cities around the world. It is an “unconference” in that the program is put together on the fly, and speakers are self-nominated. We were thrilled to help MeasureCamp Moscow happen! Here’s a quick recap of the event.