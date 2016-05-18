May 2016
Why can't the traffic source be determined?
18 May 2016, 11:10
More and more sites are switching to the secure https protocol and this has become an inconvenient fact for many website owners whose sites are still running on http. Specifically, sites who have not yet switched to https are seeing higher percents of direct visits.
New segmentation
30 May 2016, 16:25
Now you can also incorporate data from that unique user's previous sessions, as well as information that Yandex.Metrica has gathered about their characteristics. In other words, the new segmentation capabilities let you work with the user's entire session history saved on Metrica.