August 2016
Workshop. Transmitting user parameters offline
11 August 2016, 16:10
This article we will talk about uploading user parameters offline. This method lets you add information that you already have in your database (such as customer income or loyalty status) to your reports.
Introducing the user parameters feature
12 August 2016, 11:40
Yandex.Metrica now has a new feature — user parameters — which allows you to analyze your audience more deeply by assigning your own customized attributes to your site’s users. Moreover, you can do this both during the session and after its completion.
User parameters: your questions answered
12 August 2016, 19:20