April 2016
The new Yandex.Metrica report includes indication of ad blockers
18 April 2016, 14:00
The new report is available in the Technology section. Ad blocking data can also serve as a segmentation criterion: you can compare how users who viewed your ad behaved in comparison with those who didn't.
Heat maps for groups of pages
28 April 2016, 12:35
Say you want to know how visitors interact with your product pages, but you have a lot of different products on your site and each individual product page gets too few clicks to do an analysis. Now you can gather clicks from all your product pages and display them as one page.