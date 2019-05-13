Yandex advertising technology news
Display campaigns in Yandex.Direct now feature two new ad types: CPM video ads and DOOH (Digital out-of-home advertising). It wasn't that long ago that we added display campaigns themselves, and inventory for generating demand on the combined display-and-contextual platform continues to increase.
In the second half of May, we will gradually begin launching conversion optimization on Search for manual bid strategies. The corresponding change appeared in the Service Offer today, and "Manual bid management with optimization" will replace the "Manual bid management" in the Yandex.Direct interface, API and Direct Commander in all search campaigns.
If demand for your product or service varies like the sun in spring, a new tool in Yandex.Direct will come in handy: weather-based bid adjustments.