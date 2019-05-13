Yandex advertising technology news

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Updates in Yandex.Direct, Yandex.Audience, display advertising and other Yandex advertising services, research of the Russian advertising market and practical advice — read, share in social networks, and subscribe to make you don’t miss anything important.
Yandex.Direct now home to CPM video ads and DOOH

Display campaigns in Yandex.Direct now feature two new ad types: CPM video ads and DOOH (Digital out-of-home advertising). It wasn't that long ago that we added display campaigns themselves, and inventory for generating demand on the combined display-and-contextual platform continues to increase.

May 13, 2019
Preparing for conversion optimization on Search: FAQ

In the second half of May, we will gradually begin launching conversion optimization on Search for manual bid strategies. The corresponding change appeared in the Service Offer today, and "Manual bid management with optimization" will replace the "Manual bid management" in the Yandex.Direct interface, API and Direct Commander in all search campaigns.

May 15, 2019
Conversions, rain or shine: weather-based bid adjustments in Yandex.Direct

If demand for your product or service varies like the sun in spring, a new tool in Yandex.Direct will come in handy: weather-based bid adjustments.

May 23, 2019

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