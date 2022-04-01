CompanyJobsFor developersFor advertisersEvents

Yandex blog

How Yandex Stores User Data
1 April 2022, 14:10

Yandex takes data security extremely seriously and follows rigorous data protection rules to ensure our users’ data is secure and their privacy is protected.

Helping to Save Endangered Language with Yandex Translate
20 December 2021, 12:35

Spoken across some of the world’s northernmost territories, Yakut is an indigenous language with fewer than half a million people currently using it in their everyday life. Listed as one of the endangered languages, Yakut is risking disappearing off the face of the earth and taking a unique culture and original group identity with it. 

Yet another Conference 2021: Turning a New Page
8 December 2021, 11:18

Yet another Conference (YaC), our annual conference on technology and innovation since 2010, continues last year’s Yet another Conversation with Yet another Chapter. This event  lets us sum up our efforts, share our achievements and look at our past, present and future. 

Yandex Supercomputers Top Entries from Russia and Eastern Europe Among World’s Most Powerful Computing Systems
16 November 2021, 09:01

Three Yandex supercomputers rank ahead of other entries from Russia and Eastern Europe in the TOP500 list, with the company’s most powerful supercomputer Chervonenkis ranking in the top 20 globally 

Yandex Announces Its Second Conference on Education on November 10
8 November 2021, 12:07

The second Yandex conference on education, YaC/e, will take place online on November 10.

Yandex Employees Win International Collegiate Programming Contest
15 October 2021, 13:06

Valeriya Ryabchikova, a junior software developer with Yandex’s e-commerce platform Yandex.Market, has won the 44th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in Moscow as part of a team of three representing Nizhny Novgorod University.

Yandex Launches Ilya Segalovich Foundation to Support Education in Maths and IT
13 September 2021, 17:05

Today we are launching the Ilya Segalovich Foundation. This new Yandex project bearing the name of the company’s co-founder Ilya Segalovich will support organizations and public initiatives engaged in the development of affordable high-quality education in mathematics and IT. The Foundation will also include all non-profit educational projects of Yandex.

Yandex Rolls Out New Search Update 
10 June 2021, 14:49

Yandex has updated its search engine to integrate a family of generative neural networks, plus more than 2,100 other improvements. 

Third Ilya Segalovich Award Honors New Winners
7 June 2021, 18:31

The third annual Ilya Segalovich Award ceremony presented each of the six winners with one million rubles to recognize their outstanding contributions to applied and theoretical research in computer science and related fields. 

Yandex Browser Gives Users Control Over Third-Party Cookies
26 April 2021, 08:46

Yandex has rolled out a feature that automatically blocks unauthorized third-party cookies and lets users manage their third-party cookies through a simple dashboard built into the Yandex Browser. The new feature enhances user privacy and grants users control over who they share their data with, while still allowing advertisers to reach their potential customer

Yandex Updates Logo to Reflect Current Ecosystem of Online and Offline Services
15 April 2021, 15:28

Yandex has revealed an updated logo, both in Russian and English. The refreshed logo reflects our transformation from a search provider to an ecosystem of products and services for everyday life. 

Music of the Spheres: Yandex Music uses algorithms to turn cosmic bodies into art
12 April 2021, 13:30

Yandex Music has released The Sound of Stars, a playlist of audio compositions created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first human flight into space.

Yet another Conversation 2020: Yandex Talks About What Matters and How It All Works
25 November 2020, 18:15

This year, Yet another Conference (YaC), our annual corporate conference on technology and innovation, has become “Yet another Conversation” — a virtual event that combines the presentation of our latest products and technologies with an open and candid conversation about our culture and values. The heads of key Yandex services talk about the thought process behind their products, discuss their plans and aspirations, and show what they have accomplished over the past year. They also discuss the challenges they have faced and how they managed to overcome them.

Turkish Digital Music Hackathon Helps Spur Innovation in Yandex Music
14 August 2020, 14:49

Yandex Music sponsored the Online Music Hackathon at Özyeğin University in Turkey. The Hackathon focused on social music discovery and interaction, saw engineering, marketing, business, social science, architecture, and design students and graduates spend 72 hours developing their ideas into practical solutions. With the help of Yandex mentors, each of the 13 participating teams delivered an exciting product concept ready for further testing and validation in real life. 

The Ilya Segalovich Award Celebrates Outstanding Talent in Computer Science
9 July 2020, 11:00

The annual Ilya Segalovich Award ceremony took place for the second time, this time – online. The award, established by Yandex last year in honor of the legacy of one of its co-founders Ilya Segalovich, celebrates special achievement in computer science and related fields, and is awarded to young researchers and academics working in Russia, Kazakhstan or Belarus. 

Yandex Reveals Plans for New Headquarters in Moscow
19 June 2020, 14:36

As life is gradually coming back to normal, we are now announcing the project of our new Moscow home. 

Bringing the Classroom Home with Yandex.School
6 May 2020, 19:32

With schools closed and millions of children home during the COVID-19 outbreak, communities everywhere are faced with the challenge of ensuring that their children can continue learning.  Yandex has over thirty educational programs spanning from early education to graduate-level courses.  We are excited to apply our thirteen years of expertise in this field to help families navigate the challenges of homeschooling. Together with the Center for Pedagogical Excellence in Moscow, we created a free online education platform, Yandex.School, to help students, teachers, and parents follow the school curriculum from their desktops and smartphones at home.  

Fighting Price Gouging and Meeting Ecommerce Demand During COVID-19
31 March 2020, 15:53

As COVID-19 spreads, the uncertain situation has led many people to rush out and stock up on essential goods.  Since this results in shortages and empty shelves, people are increasingly having trouble finding staple goods. With additional stay home orders in place, online shopping has become an even more critical service for users.

How Yandex is Responding to Help During COVID-19
25 March 2020, 15:17

The outbreak of COVID-19 is upending the lives of billions of people around the world. This situation has called on individuals and organizations across the globe to do their part to help communities everywhere. Now more than ever, people are turning to connected, intelligent services to help them overcome this uncertain time. Here at Yandex, we’re working to adapt our tools that help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world for the current reality. Even as our community of over 10,000 team members transitions to working from home, we’re diligently working on finding solutions that will help people during these challenging times. 

Celebrating the Women Driving Change
9 March 2020, 15:37

For International Women’s Day, we recognize the outstanding achievements of women everywhere. Today more than ever, women are creating change. And at Yandex, we want to extend an extra appreciation to our female community members creating change.

As part of our reflection for International Women’s Day 2020, we are sharing insights from just a small portion of our expansive community of outstanding women – women who drive for Yandex.Taxi