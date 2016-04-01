Yandex.Direct API

April 2016
Time to prepare for the gradual transition to API 5
1 April 2016, 06:09

As you know, last June we launched the API 5 — a version with completely new architecture, which allows to add almost any new functionality with backward compatibility support. During all that time the fifth version has been working as an add-on to the API Live 4; however, all the new features are supported only in API 5.

Now we’d like to announce our plans of the gradual transition to the API version 5 and discontinuation of the API 4 and API Live 4 methods — so you can prepare for forthcoming changes right now.

These changes consist of a couple of steps:

I. In three months — approximately at the end of June — we plan to deprecate several methods of API 4 and API Live 4 versions. Please see the list of these methods below.

II. After a month after the completion of the first step, these methods will no longer be available.

We will limit our support for other deprecated methods in API 4 and Live 4 as respective API 5 services are introduced.

You will be kept informed about each step.

The list of deprecated methods:

  • Campaigns managing:
    CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live) and CreateOrUpdateCampaign, GetCampaignsList (Live) and GetCampaignsList, GetCampaignsListFilter (Live) and GetCampaignsListFilter, GetCampaignsParams (Live) and GetCampaignsParams, GetCampaignParams (Live) and GetCampaignParams, DeleteCampaign, ResumeCampaign, StopCampaign, ArchiveCampaign, UnArchiveCampaign
  • Ads managing:
    CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) and CreateOrUpdateBanners, GetBanners (Live) and GetBanners, DeleteBanners (Live) and DeleteBanners, ModerateBanners (Live) and ModerateBanners, ResumeBanners (Live) and ResumeBanners, StopBanners (Live) and StopBanners, ArchiveBanners (Live) and ArchiveBanners, UnArchiveBanners (Live) and UnArchiveBanners
  • Keywords managing:
    Keyword (Live), GetBannerPhrases (Live) and GetBannerPhrases, GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live) and GetBannerPhrasesFilter
  • Bids managing:
    SetAutoPrice (Live) and SetAutoPrice, UpdatePrices (Live) and UpdatePrices
  • Additional methods:
    GetChanges

In the “Migration guide” you will find all the necessary information on method equivalents and campaign parameters for API version Live 4 and API 5.

18 April 2016, 19:45

The Ads service now supports the display link for text and image ads as DisplayUrlPath parameter. Added DisplayUrlPathModeration parameter (results of reviewing the display link) in the response of the Ads.get method for text and image ads.

Changes of Data Types in API 4 and API 4 Live
20 April 2016, 19:40

Next week there will be important changes in versions 4 and 4 Live that may require revisions of your existing apps. This will affect apps written in languages with strong data typing (such as Java, C/C++, C#).

What’s changing?

SOAP and JSON requests will work with new types of data, where ID's parameter type of ad and ad group will change to "long" type. The changes will affect the methods with ad and ad group IDs in version 4 and Live 4. The list of affected methods and data structures is available in the documentation.

Right now you can download an updated WSDL-file, re-establish the data structure and begin fulfilling SOAP-requests for new addresses.

Links to download the new WSDL-descriptions:
Version 4 — https://api.direct.yandex.com/v4/wsdl/2/
Version Live 4 — https://api.direct.yandex.com/live/v4/wsdl/2/

Requests and responses with new data types are performed at these addresses:
Version 4 — https://api.direct.yandex.com/v4/soap/2/
Version Live 4 — https://api.direct.yandex.com/live/v4/soap/2/

Old addresses will continue to work, but next week they will start to return the specified field with the “long” type instead of “int”. The WSDL-description using the old address will also be replaced.

All necessary data types are supported in the API Yandex.Direct version 5.

25 April 2016, 20:39

Changes in data structures in API 4 and Live 4: types changed for the BannerID, BannerIDS, Banner, Banners, AdID, AdIDS, and AdGroupID parameters.
You can see more details in the documentation.

