Support for business profiles from Yandex Business Directory:
- Added the Businesses service for getting the profiles of an advertiser's businesses.
- Methods for the Ads service now have the BusinessId parameter for Text & Image ads.
Documentation
Blog: russian version
RSS-feed
If you have questions, please contact support.
Yandex.Direct API Team
Support for business profiles from Yandex Business Directory:
The smart banner format is an elegant and convenient Yandex.Direct solution for retargeting to generate more sales with pay-per-click ads and dynamic content. To make it easier for you to automate working with smart banners, now you can manage them in the Yandex.Direct API.
New additions to the API:
You can read more about managing smart banners via the API in the documentation.
Added targeting by user interests for Text & Image ads:
You can find more detailed information in the documentation.
The Dictionaries.get method returns the new parameter MinimumAccountDailyBudget (the minimum daily budget of the shared account) in the Currencies reference list.
The MinimumPayment currency parameter, which previously combined both the minimum payment (without VAT) and the minimum daily budget of the shared account, should now be used only for the minimum payment amount.
Values of the return parameters SharedAccountFunds.Spend and CampaignFunds.Sum now include VAT.
In the Campaigns service, the ADD_METRICA_TAG option in the Settings structure now has the default value YES.
This means that the setting is now enabled by default for new campaigns. Ad links are automatically appended with the ?yclid= tag and a unique click number. Make sure that the advertiser's site pages open correctly using links with this tag.
The Reports service for the AttributionModels input parameter has the new LYDC value (“Last click from Yandex.Direct”). Statistical data on new attribution model is available since July 30, 2019.
Changes in the Sitelinks service: now each set of sitelinks can contain up to 8 sitelinks.
The maximum total length of texts for sitelinks 1–4 is 66 characters. The maximum total length of texts for sitelinks 5–8 is 66 characters.
Changes in the Campaigns service we wrote about earlier are now active:
You can find more detailed information in the documentation.
We would like to prepare you for changes in the Campaigns service that are planned for mid-August in connection with the recently announced updates to strategies. Changes will affect the campaign types TEXT_CAMPAIGN and MOBILE_APP_CAMPAIGN.
If an automatic strategy is used in search results:
If you have any questions, contact Support.
Sets of negative keywords are now supported in the API:
If you have any questions, feel free to ask the experts of the Yandex.Direct support team.
Video ads are now supported in display campaigns:
Restriction. The Gather audience by completion rate setting is currently not supported in the API.
You can find more detailed information about managing display campaigns in the API in the documentation.
We want to let you know that Yandex.Direct ads will soon include up to eight sitelinks. The new limit will take effect in June.
These changes will affect the Sitelinks service, so if you use it, you should prepare your applications now.
If you have any questions, please contact the Yandex.Direct API support team.
The changes we wrote about earlier are now active:
The Href parameter in the TextImageAd, TextAdBuilderAd, CpcVideoAdBuilderAd, and CpmBannerAdBuilderAd structures is now nillable in the Ads.update and Ads.get methods.
The Href and Description parameters are now nillable in the Sitelinks.get method.The Sitelinks.get method has the new SitelinkFieldNames input parameter.
We recently launched Turbo pages for desktop. In many types of ads, the link to the site is now optional. The advertiser can choose to specify a Turbo page instead.
What is changing in the API
The Ads service will have a new field: TurboPageId. The TextAd structure will require only one of Href, VCardId, or TurboPageId.
The structures TextImageAd, TextAdBuilderAd, CpcVideoAdBuilderAd, and CpmBannerAdBuilderAd will require only one of Href or TurboPageId. This means that Href will be optional in the add method, and it will be nillable in the update and get methods. Please note: The get method may return nil (null) in the Href field (for example, if the advertiser deleted the main ad link). The application must correctly handle such a response.
The Sitelinks service will also have the TurboPageId field. The Sitelink structure will require only one of the Href or TurboPageId fields. In addition, the get method will have the new SitelinkFieldNames input parameter: use it to enumerate the field names of a sitelink that you want to get. In the response for the get method, the Href and Description fields will be nillable, so the application must also correctly process the nil (null) value in these fields.
There will be a new method for getting a list of the advertiser's published Turbo pages: TurboPages.get.
When to expect the changes
Support for Turbo pages will appear in the API in approximately two to three weeks. Please plan to update your applications. If you have any questions, please contact the Yandex.Direct API support team.
Now you can configure the price of a product or service to show in a text and image ad.
To get the price parameters, call the Ads.get method with the TextAdPriceExtensionFieldNames and TextAdFieldNames parameters in the request.
The Campaigns service has new settings for conversion strategies.
If one of the following strategies is selected for search:
then there is no support for the NetworkDefault.BidPercent and NetworkDefault.LimitPercent parameters in ad networks, or for the MAINTAIN_NETWORK_CPC option in the Settings structure.
The add and update methods ignore the passed values and return a warning. To enable the strategy in NETWORK_DEFAULT networks, you need to pass an empty NetworkDefault structure.
The get method doesn't return the NetworkDefault structure or the MAINTAIN_NETWORK_CPC option.
The Campaigns service now supports priority goals for campaigns with the “Text & Image Ads” type: the add, update and get methods have the PriorityGoals structure.
You can configure bid adjustments based on device type for groups of display ads in the BidModifiers service.
For smart banners there are some changes in statistics provided by the Reports service: