Yandex.Direct API

Changes in management of keyword priorities and targeting conditions

In about eight business weeks, the StrategyPriority parameter will no longer be supported in the following services:

Please plan to update your apps by the end of January 2021. We will remind you about these changes before they take effect.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask the experts in the Yandex.Direct support team.