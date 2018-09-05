During the month of September, the global tech community recognizes three important celebrations relating to Yandex: Programmers’ Day, Online Learning Day, and National Coding Week. Here in the Yandex community, we are always appreciative of the work of our thousands of programmers and learners of all ages in our educational programs. For these occasions, we wanted to extend a special thank you to our community of professionals, instructors, and students who are all helping grow the data science field and working to shape the future of tech in our lives.