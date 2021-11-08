Yandex blog
November 2021
Yandex Announces Its Second Conference on Education on November 10
8 November 2021, 12:07
The second Yandex conference on education, YaC/e, will take place online on November 10.
Yandex Supercomputers Top Entries from Russia and Eastern Europe Among World’s Most Powerful Computing Systems
16 November 2021, 09:01
Three Yandex supercomputers rank ahead of other entries from Russia and Eastern Europe in the TOP500 list, with the company’s most powerful supercomputer Chervonenkis ranking in the top 20 globally