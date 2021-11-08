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Yandex blog

November 2021
Yandex Announces Its Second Conference on Education on November 10
8 November 2021, 12:07

The second Yandex conference on education, YaC/e, will take place online on November 10.

Yandex Supercomputers Top Entries from Russia and Eastern Europe Among World’s Most Powerful Computing Systems
16 November 2021, 09:01

Three Yandex supercomputers rank ahead of other entries from Russia and Eastern Europe in the TOP500 list, with the company’s most powerful supercomputer Chervonenkis ranking in the top 20 globally 