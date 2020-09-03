Yandex Music sponsored the Online Music Hackathon at Özyeğin University in Turkey. The Hackathon focused on social music discovery and interaction, saw engineering, marketing, business, social science, architecture, and design students and graduates spend 72 hours developing their ideas into practical solutions. With the help of Yandex mentors, each of the 13 participating teams delivered an exciting product concept ready for further testing and validation in real life.