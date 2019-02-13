To help users better manage their emails, the Yandex.Mail team developed a new feature that more easily manages and filters users’ unwanted subscription emails. Yandex has integrated machine learning algorithms into the platform to determine which emails are coming from subscription services and can tell which emails from the same sender are relevant to users.
At the beginning of 2018, the start of the second year of our self-driving program, we graduated from closed-track testing to autonomous driving on the public roads of Moscow. Since then, we have made significant progress operating on the public streets of Russia, the United States, and Israel. Here’s a look at our progress in the last year since we made our public debut.