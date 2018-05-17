Last fall we launched our intelligent assistant Alice, providing the Russian market with an assistant equipped with high-quality conversational abilities and advanced understanding of context. We were especially excited to provide users with this unique interactive feature and we were humbled by the overwhelming positive feedback we received. Today Alice engages in tens of millions of interactions every day to millions of daily active users.
May 2018
29 May 2018, 08:30
Today at our annual Yet Another Conference (YAC) we announced major expansions to the Yandex intelligent assistant ecosystem that includes our new smart speaker, a new skills platform for our intelligent assistant Alice, and a new bundled subscription service. Combined these developments offer the Russian audience more choice and the most advanced ability to navigate the online and offline world to date.