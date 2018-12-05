This was a big year for Yandex.Music, as we expanded to three new countries (Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Israel) and our streaming service became available through new platforms, like our Yandex.Station smart speaker and Yandex.Phone. Yandex.Music provides over 20 million listeners in six countries with access to tens of millions of tracks. As 2018 comes to a close, we wanted to take a look at what our users on Yandex.Music have been listening to the most over the past year. We’ve looked at stats for each country and found a few key trends that stand out. The Yandex.Music experts found the most popular artists for each market, as well as the most streamed foreign and Russian-language artists.