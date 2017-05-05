Yandex.Zen, an AI-powered personally targeted content feed based on the interests of each individual end user, was built to help mobile users on the go and in the moment with contextually relevant information. Through partnerships with Yandex.Zen, smartphone manufacturers can provide this personalized experience for their users to set their devices apart. Today we are glad to announce we are enhancing device differentiation for another global partner, Micromax Informatics, the world’s 10th largest mobile brand.
May 2017
Yandex Partners with Micromax, the 10th Largest Mobile Company, Heightens Device Differentiation with AI-Powered Yandex.Zen
30 May 2017, 19:07
