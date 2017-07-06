Yandex is excited to announce it is ramping up its cloud platform initiative, Yandex.Cloud. Over the last year we have been exploring and experimenting with a cloud initiative that would combine our network of state-of-the-art data centers across Western Europe and Russia, our developer talent, and our deep expertise in machine learning and data mining to provide businesses a high-performance cloud computing platform. Today we are excited to take the next step and further expand on the Yandex.Cloud vision.
Recent developments in machine learning have accelerated its transition from a computer science research area to a technology that drives numerous customer applications. One of the most buzzed about methods leading this transition is deep learning. At Yandex, our homegrown deep neural networks are an important part of the machine learning portfolio that helps sustain our market-leading performance in search, speech recognition and synthesis, vision applications and machine translation. At the same time, we’ve also integrated many other forms of machine learning across our products and services.
Yandex is proud to announce Yandex.Radar, a new analytics tool that provides the most accurate search engine and browser usage data available for the internet market in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkey. Yandex.Radar allows webmasters to quickly and easily segment search engine and browser usage data by device type and operating system. For example, users can analyze Yandex Browser on different platforms.