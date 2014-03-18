Yandex company blog

March 2014
Yandex Acquires Israeli Developer of Smart Geo-Location Technology – KitLocate
18 March 2014, 10:13
Always on the lookout for top talent and breakthrough technology, Yandex has long been eyeing Israel’s Silicon Valley – Silicon Wadi. And now we are happy to report that the award-winning startup,KitLocate, the developer of a smart, energy-efficient cloud location technology for mobile devices, together with its brilliant team of eight, is joining our mobile search team.
Nokia’s Android Phones Come to Russia Fitted with Yandex Apps
27 March 2014, 17:26
Nokia’s Android smartphone, Nokia X, announced at the recent Mobile World Congress, comes to the Russian and Belarusian markets equipped with the essential search functionality provided by Yandex. The Finnish company’s first in the X-series of phones premieres today on these markets with the Yandex.Search app already preinstalled and the Yandex search engine as a built-in search provider in the phone’s browser.
