Micropayments for microbloggers
22 March 2013, 15:01
Yandex.Money has launched a new startup project called Twym, designed to facilitate instant transfers of rubles between users of Twitter who have Yandex.Money accounts.
Yandex challenges language barriers
26 March 2013, 11:43
Yandex has another go at language barriers to make life more comprehensible for iPhone users all over the world. Our Yandex.Translate app available for free in Apple App Store now has the English user interface. Yay!
