March 2013
Micropayments for microbloggers
22 March 2013, 15:01
Yandex.Money
has launched a new startup project called
Twym
, designed to facilitate instant transfers of rubles between users of
Twitter
who have Yandex.Money accounts.
No comments
Twitter
,
Twym
,
e-payments
,
Yandex.Money
Yandex challenges language barriers
26 March 2013, 11:43
Yandex has another go at language barriers to make life more comprehensible for iPhone users all over the world. Our Yandex.Translate app
available for free
in Apple App Store now has the English user interface. Yay!
No comments
Yandex.Translate
,
mobile
,
machine translation