Yandex blog
July 2013
Simultaneous Translation with Predictive Typing on Android Smartphones
11 July 2013, 12:43
Following the success of our automated translation app, Yandex.Translate, for iOS (over 230,000 downloads since launch in March; about 100,000 translations per day), we are now bridging the communication gap for Android smartphone users by releasing the first edition of Yandex.Translate for Android.
W3C Now Has a Yandex Engineer on its Technology Architecture Group
19 July 2013, 17:12
We are happy for our R&D engineer, Sergey Konstantinov, who has been elected a member of the World Wide Web Consortium Technical Architecture Group.
Ilya Segalovich, 1964-2013
28 July 2013, 15:08