Starting from January 31, the shared bid management parameters for text and image ads and for mobile app ads will no longer be supported in manual strategies.

Disabled parameters:

MAINTAIN_NETWORK_CPC : The parameter for keeping the average CPC in networks lower than the average CPC in search results.

: The parameter for keeping the average CPC in networks lower than the average CPC in search results. NETWORK_DEFAULT: The parameter for configuring settings for impressions in ad networks based on the settings for search.

Please plan to update your apps by the end of January 2022.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask the experts in the support team.