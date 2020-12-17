In about eight business weeks, the StrategyPriority parameter will no longer be supported in the following services:

AudienceTargets — in add, get and setBids methods;

Bids — in the get and set methods;

DynamicTextAdTargets — in the add, get and setBids methods;

KeywordBids — in the get and set methods;

Keywords — in the add and get methods;

SmartAdTargets — in the add, get setBids and update methods.

Please plan to update your apps by the end of January 2021. We will remind you about these changes before they take effect.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask the experts in the Yandex.Direct support team.