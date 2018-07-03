On July 17, we are planning to refresh our data in the Sandbox test environment for debugging apps. The Sandbox will be disabled on that day and test data will be deleted. After it refreshes, you’ll be able to activate it and work with it again as usual.

As you know, when the Sandbox is active, test data in an account is saved for a while starting from the last day a request is made to it through the API. Now, we are replacing that rule with a mechanism that periodically clears test data (this is necessary in order for the Sandbox to be functionally more stable).

After the refresh, you can enable the Sandbox in the Yandex.Direct web interface on the API Settings page under Sandbox. You can create test campaigns just as you have always done: in the web interface when you initialize the Sandbox, or add them later via the API.

In the near future, we will start regularly clearing test data from the Sandbox, but we will be sure to warn you ahead of time about this.