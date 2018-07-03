Yandex.Direct API

July 2018
Sandbox getting refreshed on July 17
3 July 2018, 16:59

On July 17, we are planning to refresh our data in the Sandbox test environment for debugging apps. The Sandbox will be disabled on that day and test data will be deleted. After it refreshes, you’ll be able to activate it and work with it again as usual.

As you know, when the Sandbox is active, test data in an account is saved for a while starting from the last day a request is made to it through the API. Now, we are replacing that rule with a mechanism that periodically clears test data (this is necessary in order for the Sandbox to be functionally more stable).

After the refresh, you can enable the Sandbox in the Yandex.Direct web interface on the API Settings page under Sandbox. You can create test campaigns just as you have always done: in the web interface when you initialize the Sandbox, or add them later via the API.

In the near future, we will start regularly clearing test data from the Sandbox, but we will be sure to warn you ahead of time about this.

news,api5,api4live,api4
Attribution models and goals in Reports
9 July 2018, 16:04

In June we've added two new parameters to Reports: Goals (the Yandex.Metrica goal IDs to get stats for) and AttributionModels (the attribution models to use for calculating the goal data). The acceptable attribution model values are LSC (last significant click), FC (first click), and LC (last click).

We also changed how we calculate the ConversionRate value: now the number of converted sessions is divided by the number of clicks, instead of by the total number of sessions.

Our example shows you how to retrieve Yandex.Metrica data on selected goals with a specific attribution model.

Now the Reports service allows you to get stats for a goal. This service provides all the features of statistical reports that were available in previous versions of the API, so the statistical methods in API 4 and Live 4 will be deprecated in the near future.

Additional change: the setAuto method of the KeywordBids service has a new BidCeiling parameter for limiting the bid amount.

news,api5