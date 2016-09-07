You can now use the CreateNewReport (Live) method to get report data on a retargeting condition used for applying a bid adjustment for site users:

the rl_adjustment_id indicator has been added to the report. The value "clAdjustment" has been added to the GroupByColumns input parameter.



The GetBanners (Live) method has the new value project_declaration for the AdWarnings output parameter. And in the Ads.get method, added the PROJECT_DECLARATION value for the AdCategories parameter.