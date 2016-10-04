In about a week, the structure of the geotargeting tree in Yandex.Direct will undergo some important changes.

Updates to the geotargeting tree involve changes to the geobase, sent using the get method of the Dictionaries service or the GetRegions method. If your app does not support automatic updates to the geotargeting tree, you’ll have to make these changes manually as soon as the new data become openly available. We will notify you when these updates are ready.

For more information about the changes and new region's IDs, have a look at the documentation.

What’s changing?

1. The region tree for Ukraine will be simplified by removing one nesting level: Center, West, East, South, North.

As a result, the geotargeting tree settings will change from “Ukraine -> East -> Kharkiv Region” to “Ukraine -> Kharkiv Region”.

Please note that statistics linked to this additional nesting level will “jump” one level higher when these changes come into effect. To continue using our example, data for the region “East” will move up to the “Ukraine” level. Statistics of other nesting levels (sublevels) will remain unchanged.

2. Recent official changes to the names of several cities in Ukraine will be reflected in the interface.

3. The region tree for the Baltic countries will also be simplified, removing the “Baltic” nesting level:

As a result, the settings will change from “Europe -> Baltic -> Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia” to “Europe -> Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia”.

4. Romania and Portugal will be added to the geotargeting tree.

Please note when these changes take effect, the parent region ID of some cities in the API will also change. For example, the city of Kharkiv will have “Ukraine” as its ParentID instead of “East” as in the current version.