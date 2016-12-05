Yandex.Direct API

December 2016
Deprecated API Live 4 methods have been disabled
5 December 2016, 23:22

The following API version Live 4 methods have been disabled:

  • CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live), GetCampaignsList (Live), GetCampaignsListFilter (Live), GetCampaignsParams (Live), GetCampaignParams (Live), DeleteCampaign (Live), ResumeCampaign (Live), StopCampaign (Live), ArchiveCampaign (Live), UnArchiveCampaign (Live).
  • CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live), GetBanners (Live), DeleteBanners (Live), ModerateBanners (Live), ResumeBanners (Live), StopBanners (Live), ArchiveBanners (Live), UnArchiveBanners (Live).
  • Keyword (Live), GetBannerPhrases (Live), GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live), SetAutoPrice (Live), UpdatePrices (Live), GetChanges (Live).

In the “Migration guide” you will find all the necessary information on method equivalents and campaign parameters for API version Live 4 and API 5.

Expanded use of negative keywords in Yandex.Direct API
6 December 2016, 08:00

Changes are coming to Yandex.Direct that will increase the flexibility of negative keywords. Previously, advertisers used negative keywords to prevent ads from appearing in response to search queries containing specific words, but now they will be able to use phrases 2-7 words in length to filter out users not part of their target audience.

To illustrate, let's say that you advertise a low-cost airline using the keyword (plane tickets). You could avoid showing ads to customers looking for more expensive tickets by adding the phrase (-business class) to your negative keyword list. This is more effective than using individual negative keywords (-business -class) as they would exclude search queries like (plane tickets business trip) or (plane tickets economy class). You'll be able to use phrases as negative keywords on the campaign or ad group level in the usual field.

The Yandex.Direct API will support multi-word negative keywords as well. You'll be able to add up to 7 words (separated by spaces) into the NegativeKeywords parameter of the Campaigns and AdGroups services as elements of an array. The get method will return these negatives too.

Note: These new settings will not affect the negative keywords already in use in your campaigns. After launching a new campaign, the phrase (VIP first class luxury) will function as one single negative keyword. This means that Yandex.Direct will only exclude search queries that contain every one of these words.

Now you can begin to prepare for these changes, and we’ll let you know once they’ve launched. Please stay tuned!

Serving status for ad groups, keywords and bids in Yandex.Direct API
20 December 2016, 16:55

We’d like to let you know about the upcoming changes in our API.

By the end of January we are going to introduce a new Serving Status parameter with ELIGIBLE and RARELY_SERVED values. This Status highlights ad groups and targeting criteria with very low amount of impressions.

Here are details on upcoming changes:

  1. Method get of the AdGroups, Keywords and Bids services will return new “ServingStatus” parameter with ELIGIBLE and RARELY_SERVED values.
  2. Keywords and bids with “ServingStatus” parameter equal to RARELY_SERVED will not have or return null values in the following parameters: StatisticsSearch, StatisticsNetwork, CompetitorsBids, SearchPrices, AuctionsBids, ContextCoverage, MinSearchPrice, CurrentSearchPrice.
  3. The “ContextCoverage” parameter will always return “null” for search-only campaigns or campaigns that have “Separately manage bids on network and on search” option enabled in bid strategy settings.
