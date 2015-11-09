Yandex.Direct API

November 2015
9 November 2015, 18:32

The CreateNewReport (Live) method now allows you to get report data on the type of OS (mobile_platform) and connection (carrier_type) (only for mobile app ads).

The Keywords service has added ability to get the number of impressions and keys for a keyword over 28 days (the get method) and set the bid or priority for the keyword being created (the add method).

Сhanges to the Russian regions tree
11 November 2015, 17:57

In about a week, the geotargeting settings in Direct will be changed. The layout of areas in the Russian regions will be refined to specify districts and regions more accurately.

Due to changes in the Russian geo-tree structure, the parent region IDs of cities in the API are also going to be changed. For example, new ParentID for Balakovo will be “Balakovsky District” instead of the current “Saratov and oblast”. And Balakovsky District itself will already have “Saratov and oblast” in its ParentID.

Updates to the regions tree will cause changes in the geo database returned by the GetRegions (or GetRegions (Live)) method. If your application does not support automatic updates for the geo-tree, you will need to make these changes manually when the new data becomes publicly available. You will be notified again once the update is possible.

After the launch, the statistics at the regional level will display data for each district. At the same time, statistics for previous periods will not change.

26 November 2015, 17:12

The Russian regions tree has changed. Please update the regions tree returned by the GetRegions method in your applications.

