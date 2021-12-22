Yet another Conference (YaC), our annual conference on technology and innovation since 2010, continues last year’s Yet another Conversation with Yet another Chapter. This event lets us sum up our efforts, share our achievements and look at our past, present and future.
December 2021
20 December, 12:35
Spoken across some of the world’s northernmost territories, Yakut is an indigenous language with fewer than half a million people currently using it in their everyday life. Listed as one of the endangered languages, Yakut is risking disappearing off the face of the earth and taking a unique culture and original group identity with it.