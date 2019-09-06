Yandex company blog

September 2019
Creating Academic Opportunities for Global Learners
6 September 2019, 00:17

As one of Europe's largest tech companies, we believe we have a responsibility to create learning opportunities for the current and future generations of data scientists.  As many industries continue to enhance their businesses with AI and data science, it's critical to teach students the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.  While we began our education initiatives in our core market of Russia, our education goals are part of a broader global learning environment.  We're committed to steps that reflect the needs of learners around the world and extend the reach of our academic programs to as many individuals as possible. 

Read more
No comments
education,Y-DATA,NLP Week,Coursera,MLHEP
Our new initiative to train 500,000 teachers and 100,000 data specialists
19 September 2019, 19:33

We're excited to announce a new initiative to further advance our efforts to provide IT education and training to as many people as possible. Over the next three years, we will spend 5 billion rubles ($78 million) to dramatically expand our education programs in Russia.

Read more
No comments
education