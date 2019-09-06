As one of Europe's largest tech companies, we believe we have a responsibility to create learning opportunities for the current and future generations of data scientists. As many industries continue to enhance their businesses with AI and data science, it's critical to teach students the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow. While we began our education initiatives in our core market of Russia, our education goals are part of a broader global learning environment. We're committed to steps that reflect the needs of learners around the world and extend the reach of our academic programs to as many individuals as possible.