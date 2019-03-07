When our self-driving car program began in 2017, our ultimate goal was to create true Level 5 autonomous vehicles; that is, cars that do not require driver intervention in any driving scenario. Now in its third year, our self-driving team is getting ever closer to realizing this vision. Since August, we successfully launched our public robotaxi service, expanded testing of the technology to Israel, and demoed one of our cars without a driver on public roads during CES 2019. As we continue on our journey to develop advanced self-driving cars, today we’re excited to announce our first automotive collaboration.