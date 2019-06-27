We’ve long felt that being one of Europe’s largest tech companies means we have a responsibility to help educate current and future generations of data scientists. We’re continually looking for ways to advance machine learning for our users and the greater AI community, and one way of doing that is to encourage data science learning. Our education initiatives offer opportunities for a broad range of learners, from those interested in online courses to professionals looking for career advancement in computer science. Many of our education programs stem from our collaborations with higher education institutions, which enable us to work with the brightest scientific minds to teach diverse topics in machine learning. The annual Machine Learning in High Energy Physics summer school which we help organize is an excellent example of yet another one of our academic collaborations.