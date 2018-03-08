Yandex company blog

March 8th 2018: Celebrating Women of the Past, Present, and Future
8 March 2018, 12:00

Throughout the world, people are celebrating International Women’s Day today to honor the achievements and importance of women globally.  Locally we are celebrating with a Russian public holiday, but throughout Yandex this week our team members recognized and appreciated the great work of women by sharing notes, cards, and flowers. 

Yandex Browser Strengthens Cryptocurrency Mining Protection
14 March 2018, 15:21

Earlier this week, we announced (in Russian) that Yandex Browser strengthened its protection against cryptocurrency mining worldwide for desktop, iOS, and Android.  This Yandex Browser update automatically detects and blocks mining scripts that are embedded in websites to maliciously use a website visitor’s computing power to mine cryptocurrency.

New AI Driver Identification System for Yandex.Taxi
23 March 2018, 13:00

Every day our ridesharing service Yandex.Taxi provides millions of rides to and from work, friends’ and families’ homes, classes, the gym, and many other locations.  This past January alone our thousands of drivers provided over 62 million rides to users of the service. While helping facilitate millions of rides, we are also committed to making each and every ride a positive experience for both our drivers and passengers. One of the most important aspects of providing a high-quality user experience is ensuring passenger safety.

