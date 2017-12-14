Yandex blog
December 2017
2017 Yandex Top Trending Search Topics in Russia
14 December 2017, 19:07
As the leading search engine in Russia, everyday Yandex provides results to over 250 million user queries. At the end of the year our research team compiles these queries and analyzes them to publish a list of the year’s top search trends. Usually we don’t publish this in English but since we heard the world was wondering what makes the average Russian laugh, cry, and pay attention, we thought we’d translate their research to English this year.
A Grateful Look Back at 2017
20 December 2017, 18:39
Open letter from Arkady Volozh, CEO of Yandex