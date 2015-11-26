Yandex blog
November 2015
New Yandex Service Uses Machine Learning for Hyperlocal Weather Forecast
26 November 2015, 11:04
Machine learning is Yandex's core technology. We’ve long been using it in almost all of our services — to answer users’ search queries, for machine translation, ad targeting, personal recommendations, and plotting routes on maps, among others. Since last year, our MatrixNet machine learning algorithm has been utilised for the optimisation of business processes in real enterprises — weopened Yandex Data Factory for this purpose.